March 3 Euronext NV:

* Invests in Algomi and expands joint venture globally

* Euronext makes $10 million strategic investment in Algomi

* Existing pan-european partnership will be expanded globally to launch a new network of fixed income venues

* Is working to establish an automated trading system ("ATS") in North America, while discussions are already under way in APAC