BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
March 3 Euronext NV:
* Invests in Algomi and expands joint venture globally
* Euronext makes $10 million strategic investment in Algomi
* Existing pan-european partnership will be expanded globally to launch a new network of fixed income venues
Existing pan-european partnership will be expanded globally to launch a new network of fixed income venues

Is working to establish an automated trading system ("ATS") in North America, while discussions are already under way in APAC
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.