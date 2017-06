May 19 EURONEXT NV

* Q1 STABLE REVENUE: +0.1%, TO EUR 126.6 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 126.5 MILLION)

* Q1 SLIGHT DECREASE IN EBITDA, AT EUR 70.5 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 71.8 MILLION), REPRESENTING AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 55.7% (Q1 2016: 56.8%)

* NET PROFIT FOR Q1 2017 DECREASED BY 9%, TO EUR 43.9 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 48.0 MILLION)

* AS OF 31 MARCH 2017, COMPANY HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 141.2 MILLION

* Q1 THIRD PARTY REVENUE EUR 126.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 126.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* LISTING REVENUE WAS EUR 18.8 MILLION IN Q1 2017, A 33% INCREASE COMPARED TO EUR 14.2 MILLION ACHIEVED IN Q1 2016

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 63.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 68.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EURONEXT HAS DECIDED TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING DIVIDEND POLICY, FOR REMAINDER OF 'AGILITY FOR GROWTH' PLAN (I.E. UNTIL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2020), WITH A MINIMUM SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION.

* STARTING WITH DIVIDEND THAT WILL BE SUBMITTED FOR APPROVAL OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM IN 2018, EURONEXT WILL DISTRIBUTE HIGHEST OF 50% OF REPORTED EPS AND A FLOOR AT EUR 1.42 PER SHARE.