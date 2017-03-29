March 29 Euronext:

* Has noted EU antitrust regulators' decision to block LSE/Deutsche Boerse deal

* The LSE's clearing arm, LCH, is one of the world's biggest, and the exchange had agreed to sell its LCH's Paris arm to French bourse Euronext if the merger went ahead. That sale will now not happen, the LSE said.

* Euronext Chief Executive Stephane Boujnah said on Wednesday that it was still willing to buy the LCH clearing business.