May 23 EURONEXT NV:

* EURONEXT TO ACQUIRE FASTMATCH AND EXPAND INTO GLOBAL FX MARKETS

* EURONEXT NV - ACQUISITION OF A C.90% INTEREST IN FASTMATCH FOR INITIAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $153 MILLION

* EURONEXT NV - FASTMATCH'S MANAGEMENT WILL REMAIN INVESTED WITH A C.10% INTEREST, WITH MINORITY RIGHTS

* EURONEXT NV - TRANSACTION WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH DEBT FACILITIES

* EURONEXT NV - TRANSACTION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EURONEXT'S EARNINGS AND MID-SINGLE DIGIT EPS ACCRETION IS EXPECTED IN MEDIUM-TERM BEFORE SYNERGIES