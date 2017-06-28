BRIEF-Virgin Pulse names David Osborne as CEO
* Virgin Pulse names David Osborne CEO
June 28 EUROPACORP SA:
* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 122.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 22.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 119.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 27.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
KIEV, June 29 The primary target of a crippling computer virus that spread from Ukraine across the world this week is highly likely to have been that country's computer infrastructure, a top Ukrainian police official told Reuters on Thursday.