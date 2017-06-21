U.S. Senator Rand Paul says would consider partial repeal of Obamacare
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he remains open to supporting the Senate healthcare bill but only under certain circumstances.
June 21 EUROPCAR GROUPE SA
* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF EUROPCAR GROUPE’S CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF €175 MILLION IN NEW SHARES
* EURAZEO SUBSCRIBED FOR 2,500,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPITAL INCREASE; TO HOLD 39.22% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF EUROPCAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he sees a 50 percent probability that Republicans will be able to pass their healthcare bill.