June 21 EUROPCAR GROUPE SA

* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF EUROPCAR GROUPE’S CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF €175 MILLION IN NEW SHARES

* EURAZEO SUBSCRIBED FOR 2,500,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPITAL INCREASE; TO HOLD 39.22% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF EUROPCAR