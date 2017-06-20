June 20 Europcar Groupe Sa
* Europcar groupe says launches a capital increase via a
private placement
* Europcar says it will issue of a maximum of 14,613,270 new
ordinary shares, or about 10 percent of its share capital
* Europcar says it will notably use proceeds for completing
targeted acquisitions, including the planned acquisitions of
Buchbinder and Goldcar
* Europcar says investment firm Eurazeo, which currently
holds 41.43 pct of the group's share capital, has indicated it
would by new shares for a total amount of approximately 40 mln
euros.
* Europcar says Goldman Sachs International and Société
Générale Corporate & Investment Banking are joint bookrunners
for the capital increase
