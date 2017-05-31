BRIEF-Reyal Urbis says did not reach required majority to approve insolvency agreement
* SAYS DID NOT REACH REQUIRED MAJORITY TO APPROVE INSOLVENCY AGREEMENT
May 30 European Commercial Real Estate Ltd
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly net loss was $136,724 or $0.003 per common share of company
* For three-month period ended March 31, 2017, company generated property revenues of $206,008
* Forestar board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from d.r. Horton constitutes a “superior proposal”