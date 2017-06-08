June 8 Rentokil Initial Plc

* ‍european Commission unconditional clearance: Rentokil initial joint venture with Haniel​

* ‍european Commission has today cleared formation of joint venture of Rentokil and Haniel under EC merger regulation unconditionally​

* ‍there are no further conditions to completion of transaction​

* ‍transaction is expected to complete on or around 30 June 2017​