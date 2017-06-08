BRIEF-Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage:
June 8 Rentokil Initial Plc
* european Commission unconditional clearance: Rentokil initial joint venture with Haniel
* european Commission has today cleared formation of joint venture of Rentokil and Haniel under EC merger regulation unconditionally
* there are no further conditions to completion of transaction
* transaction is expected to complete on or around 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage:
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei