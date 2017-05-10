BRIEF-Barclays says 'considering its position' over fraud charges
* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges
May 10 Merck & Co Inc :
* European Commission grants approval for Merck's new Pergoveris® Pen for fertility treatment
* European Commission granted approval for Pergoveris pen for women with severe follicle stimulating hormone, luteinizing hormone deficiency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average pared gains after probing its highest levels in nearly two years on Tuesday, powered by record highs on Wall Street, a weaker yen and hopes for the global economy.