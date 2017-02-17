Feb 17 Europris ASA:

* Total revenues for Q4 2016 were 1,604 million Norwegian crowns ($193.56 million), up 13.8 per cent from 1,409 million crowns in the equivalent period in 2015

* Adjusted Q4 net profit rose by 11.9 pct to 209 million crowns

* Board of directors has decided to propose to annual general meeting an ordinary dividend for 2016 of 1.50 crown per share

* Board proposes to pay an extraordinary anniversary dividend of 0.50 crown per share

* Management expects continued growth in revenue and profits going forward

* The group has no plans to close any stores in 2017