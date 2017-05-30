May 30 Euroseas Ltd:

* Euroseas Ltd. Announces acquisition of container feeder vessel

* Euroseas Ltd - ‍agreement to acquire vessel includes 100 pct bank financing and a profit share agreed with bank​

* Vessel is to be acquired at market price from Euromar Llc, company's joint venture with two private equity firms

* Vessel is expected to be delivered to company in june 2017

* Euroseas ltd - ‍to purchase m/v em astoria, a feeder size containership vessel of 2,788 teu built in 2004​

* Euroseas ltd - ‍acquisition of em astoria is accretive to co's shareholders​