BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Euroseas Ltd:
* Euroseas Ltd announces decision to proceed with a newbuilding contract at a discounted purchase price for a fuel efficient kamsarmax drybulk carrier
* Euroseas Ltd - newbuilding contract addendum signed reduced remaining payments for vessel by more than 10% to $22.5 million
* Euroseas Ltd - vessel will have carrying capacity of 82,000 dwt, will be delivered to euroseas by June 2018
* Euroseas-Signed addendum to newbuilding contract with Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Co for Hull Number Yzj 1153, originally entered into in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: