BRIEF-Eurosic H1 consolidated net income rises to ‍​388.3 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - EUROSIC SA

* REG-EUROSIC : 2017 HALF-YEAR RESULTS - SHARP INCREASE IN FINANCIAL INDICATORS FOLLOWING THE ACQUISITION OF FONCIÈRE DE PARIS

* ‍H1 EUR 121.0 M IN NET RENTAL REVENUE (+72% VERSUS. JUNE 2016)​

* H1 EUR 388.3 M FOR GROUP SHARE OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (+148% VERSUS. JUNE 2016)

* H1 NET TRIPLE NAV OF €48.63 PER SHARE (+10% VERSUS. DECEMBER 31, 2016)‍​

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME EUR ‍​388.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 156.9 MILLION YEAR AGO