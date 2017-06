May 11 EUTELSAT

* NINE MONTH REVENUES OF EUR 1,119 MILLION, DOWN 3.3% REPORTED AND 2.0% LIKE-FOR-LIKE

* Q3 REVENUES OF EUR 364 MILLION, DOWN 4.9% REPORTED AND 4.2% LIKE-FOR-LIKE

* ALL FULL YEAR AND MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED

* ORDER BACKLOG OF EUR 5.2 BILLION, REPRESENTING 3.4 YEARS OF REVENUES AT END Q3