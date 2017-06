May 19 EUTELSAT

* AGREEMENT REACHED WITH ABERTIS ON SALE OF EUTELSAT STAKE IN HISPASAT

* EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS (PARIS:ETL) (EURONEXT PARIS:ETL) AND ABERTIS GROUP HAVE REACHED AN AGREEMENT ON SALE OF EUTELSAT'S 33.69% STAKE IN HISPASAT TO ABERTIS

* AGREED PRICE FOR EUTELSAT'S STAKE IS EUR 302 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN EBITDA MULTIPLE OF 7.1X BASED ON HISPASAT'S 2016 RESULTS

* FOLLOWS INITIATION OF PROCESS IN JULY 2016 WHEN EUTELSAT EXERCISED PUT OPTION GRANTED IN 2008 BY ABERTIS, HISPASAT'S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER.

* CLOSING EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2017