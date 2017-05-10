May 10 EV Energy Partners LP:

* EV Energy Partners announces first quarter 2017 results and borrowing base reduction

* Q1 loss per share $1.01

* EV Energy Partners LP - "expect to maintain production levels for remainder of year"

* EV Energy Partners LP - co's borrowing base has been reduced from $450 million to $375 million

* EV Energy Partners LP - production for Q1 of 2017 was 10.4 BCF of natural gas, 335 mbbls of oil and 512 mbbls of natural gas liquids

* EV Energy Partners LP - as of March 31, 2017, co had total debt of $612 million, which includes $343 million in outstanding senior notes due 2019