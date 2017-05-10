PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 EV Energy Partners LP:
* EV Energy Partners announces first quarter 2017 results and borrowing base reduction
* Q1 loss per share $1.01
* EV Energy Partners LP - "expect to maintain production levels for remainder of year"
* EV Energy Partners LP - co's borrowing base has been reduced from $450 million to $375 million
* EV Energy Partners LP - production for Q1 of 2017 was 10.4 BCF of natural gas, 335 mbbls of oil and 512 mbbls of natural gas liquids
* EV Energy Partners LP - as of March 31, 2017, co had total debt of $612 million, which includes $343 million in outstanding senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.