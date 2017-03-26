BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 27 Eve Investments Ltd:
* Requests voluntary suspension in trading of its securities pending release of an announcement regarding a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement