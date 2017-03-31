UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Ever-glory International Group Inc
* Ever-Glory reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 sales fell 14.5 percent to $110.4 million
* In 2017, will continue to focus on inventory, operation management, branding, while further fine-tuning store network
* In 2017,look forward to maintaining sales trend in united states, while further improving growth in Europe and Japan
* While we expect 2017 to remain challenging, will continue implementing margin enhancement, cost control measures
* Expect to operate over 1,450 stores at end of 2017
* "expect 2017 to remain challenging" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.