New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Ever Smart International Holdings Ltd
* Ever smart international holdings ltd - expected to record an increase in loss for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Expected increase in loss was mainly attributable to a decrease in revenue Source text (bit.ly/2oLfk4V) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.