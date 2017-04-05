Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Everbridge Inc:
* Everbridge prices follow-on public offering
* Everbridge Inc - priced its offering of 3.3 million shares at a price to public of $19.85 per share
* Everbridge - of 3.26 million shares of common stock, 527,000 shares are offered by co and 2.73 million shares being offered by existing of co's stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)