* Everbridge prices follow-on public offering

* Everbridge Inc - priced its offering of 3.3 million shares at a price to public of $19.85 per share

* Everbridge - of 3.26 million shares of common stock, 527,000 shares are offered by co and 2.73 million shares being offered by existing stockholders