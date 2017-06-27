BRIEF-BGC Partners updates outlook for Q2
* BGC Partners updates its outlook for the second quarter of 2017
June 27 Everbright Securities Co Ltd
* Says board approves to boost capital investment unit's registered capital to 4.0 billion yuan ($587.11 million) from 2.0 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2rWPSuR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8130 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* BGC Partners updates its outlook for the second quarter of 2017
* M&T Bank Corp - 2017 capital plan includes repurchase of up to $900 million of common shares during that four-quarter period