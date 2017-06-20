June 20 Evercore Partners Inc-
* Evercore Partners Inc - co's unit renewed its $30.0
million line of credit with pnc bank, national association
* Evercore Partners says as renewed, expiration date set
forth in loan agreement and committed line of credit note
extended to june 22, 2018 - sec filing
* Evercore Partners Inc - all other terms and conditions of
loan agreement, committed line of credit note, among others,
remain unchanged
