US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 20 Eveready Industries India Ltd
* Says approved reorganisation of packet tea operations
* Co to examine options for packet tea business, for example, continuing business in a unit/SPV, induction of strategic partner, etc Source text: (bit.ly/2lBxyHr) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)