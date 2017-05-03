BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
May 3 Everest Industries Ltd
* Says recommended a dividend @10 pct
* March quarter profit 140.9 million rupees versus profit 118.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 3.21 billion rupees versus 3.34 billion rupees year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17