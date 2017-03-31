US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 31 Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd
* Says entered into asset purchase agreement with snf flopam india private limited
* Says expected date of completion of sale would be april 30, 2017
* Says deal for sale of companies land, building and electric installations in gandhidham, gujarat
* Says consideration of usd 29 million Source text: bit.ly/2nDhK5K Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)