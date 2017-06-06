BRIEF-Restaurant Brands New Zealand seeks listing on ASX
* It would be seeking a foreign-exempt listing on Australian Stock Exchange
June 6 Evershine Group Holdings Ltd
* Co's unit in turkey entered into sale and purchase agreement with Osman Boyraci And Boyraci Yapi Naat Ve Taahhüt Gayrimenkul Yatirim Anonim Irketi
* Announces acquisition of additional 30% equity interest in Boyraci Yapi Naat Ve Taahhüt Gayrimenkul Yatirim Anonim Irketi, a co incorporated in turkey
* Agreement for a consideration of usd6.55 million
* Chico's FAS Inc declares cash dividend of $0.0825 per share