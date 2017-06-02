A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
June 2 Eversource Energy:
* Eversource energy acquires aquarion water company
* Eversource energy - deal for $1.675 billion
* Eversource energy says eversource intends to finance transaction with a combination of cash and a small amount of debt
* Deal enterprise value of $1.675 billion is comprised of $880 million in cash and $795 million of assumed aquarion debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
* Kawasaki Kisen drops after board members approved as planned