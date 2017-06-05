June 5 Evertec Inc:

* Evertec receives approval on paygroup acquisition

* Evertec Inc- ‍expects to fund purchase using a combination of cash on hand and funds borrowed under existing revolving line of credit​

* Evertec - ‍received U.S. Federal bank regulatory approval for acquisition of EFT Group S.A​

* Evertec - deal for ‍purchase price of approximately CLP 26,918 million, or approximately us$40 million at current exchange rates​