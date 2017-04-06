BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 6 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt
* Evestra - announced it has signed a collaboration partnership agreement with Gedeon Richter Plc
* Evestra - under terms of agreement, evestra will perform certain research and development activities on a female urological product
* Evestra - under terms co to perform activities in exchange for licensing commercialization rights for certain territories outside U.S. To Gedeon Richter
* Evestra - deal consists of upfront payments for research, early development funding as well as clinical development, sales performance milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.