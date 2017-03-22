March 22 Evine Live Inc:

* Evine Live Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 sales $191 million versus I/B/E/S view $201.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 revenue down 6 to 9 percent

* Expect sales growth in low single digits for fiscal 2017

* Expect FY adjusted EBITDA to be in $18 to $22 million range

* Expect to incur approximately $1.6 million in one-time charges in Q1 related primarily to early pay down of GACP debt

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $676.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "From a bottom-line perspective, we expect to post an improvement in net income and eps as compared to prior year's Q1 results"