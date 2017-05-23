May 23 Evine Live Inc-

* Evine Live Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 sales $156 million versus I/B/E/S view $153.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 revenue down 3 to 5 percent

* Evine Live Inc says continue to expect slightly positive sales for fiscal 2017

* Evine Live Inc - continue to expect slightly positive sales for fiscal 2017 and adjusted ebitda to be in $18 to $22 million range

* Evine Live - for Q2, from profitability perspective, management expects company to post net income and eps that is in line with prior year's Q2 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: