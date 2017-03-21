BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 EVINE Live Inc
* Evine live inc - on march 21, 2017, evine live inc entered into eighth amendment to revolving credit, term loan and security agreement
* Evine live inc - eighth amendment authorized increase of principal amount of term loan by $6 million - sec filing
* Evine live inc - eighth amendment extended term of pnc credit agreement from may 1, 2020 to march 21, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.