WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Evogene Ltd:
* Evogene Ltd announces positive results in insect control seed trait program and advancement to Phase-I of First Toxin against Western Corn Rootworm
* Evogene Ltd says is advancing into Phase-I A gene, EVO30495, displaying high potency against Western Corn Rootworm, which is a major pest in corn
* Evogene -EVO30495 has met all of phase advancement criteria, including efficacy and initial estimation of lower risk of toxicity to other organisms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.