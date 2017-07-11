BRIEF-Evogene Ltd reaches an important milestone in its crop disease collaboration with Monsanto Company​

1 Min Read
July 11 (Reuters) - Evogene Ltd:
* Evogene Ltd- company reached an important milestone in its crop disease collaboration with Monsanto Company
* Evogene - announced completion of candidate gene discovery stage in co's yield and abiotic stress collaboration, which mainly focuses on corn and soy
* Evogene - collaboration will now focus on progressing selected gene candidates through additional testing in Monsanto's product development pipeline
* Evogene Ltd- demonstration of positive fusarium resistance results with Evogene discovered genes