May 10 Evoke Pharma Inc:
* Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from
phase 3 trial as late breaker at digestive disease week 2017
* Says safety data from phase 3 trial were consistent with
favorable results from previous gimoti studies
* Evoke Pharma - based on recent fda discussions, these data
are anticipated to be submitted as part of a new drug
application for Gimoti
* Says trial data was not statistically significant in itt
group
* Evoke Pharma - patients, which 51pct enrolled in study,
responded clinically and statistically significantly better to
gimoti than placebo
