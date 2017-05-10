May 10 Evoke Pharma Inc:

* Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial as late breaker at digestive disease week 2017

* Says safety data from phase 3 trial were consistent with favorable results from previous gimoti studies

* Evoke Pharma - based on recent fda discussions, these data are anticipated to be submitted as part of a new drug application for Gimoti

* Says trial data was not statistically significant in itt group

* Evoke Pharma - patients, which 51pct enrolled in study, responded clinically and statistically significantly better to gimoti than placebo