April 11 Evolis SA:

* Q1 revenue 19.9 million euros ($21.1 million) versus 17.9 million euros year ago

* Confirms annual sales target

* Continues to display ambition of reaching 100 million euros in sales over next three to five years

* Confirms its target of growth of 2017 consolidated revenues by +5 percent Source text: bit.ly/2omHOT5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9425 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)