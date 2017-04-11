BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Evolis SA:
* Q1 revenue 19.9 million euros ($21.1 million) versus 17.9 million euros year ago
* Confirms annual sales target
* Continues to display ambition of reaching 100 million euros in sales over next three to five years
* Confirms its target of growth of 2017 consolidated revenues by +5 percent Source text: bit.ly/2omHOT5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9425 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: