BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
April 4 EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB (PUBL) :
* FIRST MAJOR EXPANSION OUTSIDE OF EUROPE
* TO BUILD A NEW LIVE CASINO STUDIO IN METRO VANCOUVER AREA OF BRITISH COLUMBIA, ITS FIRST OUTSIDE OF EUROPE
* EXPECTED TO LAUNCH BEFORE CLOSE OF 2017
* SAYS AGREEMENT TO RUN FOR FIVE YEARS PLUS RENEWAL OPTIONS
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from their board posts.