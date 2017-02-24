BRIEF- ZIGExN announces exercise of options
* Says 2,000 units of its fifth series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its common stock on May 29
Feb 24 Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ):
* Matchbook will expand its Live Casino games offering with content from the full portfolio of Evolution Live Casino products on desktop, tablet and smartphone
* Extended live casino content offering is expected to go live in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 2,000 units of its fifth series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its common stock on May 29
LONDON, May 29 Britain will remain a strong ally of the European Union even as it leaves the bloc, its interior minister said on Monday, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested Europe could no longer completely rely on Britain and the United States.