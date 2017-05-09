BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Evolution Petroleum Corp:
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07
* Revenues for fiscal Q3 of 2017 were $9.5 million, an increase of 87 pct over Q3 of 2016
* Paid quarterly cash dividend on common stock, in amount of $0.07 per share, which reflected 8 pct increase over prior quarter
* Company remains debt free
* Qtrly gross oil production in Delhi field increased 2.7 pct over prior quarter, increasing to 7,786 barrels of oil per day from 7,580 BOPD
* Expects to continue to generate significant free cash flow in current oil price environment
* Qtrly net equivalent volumes 2,260 BOEPD versus 1,987 BOEPD for three months ended Dec. 31, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2ps6oAM) Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.