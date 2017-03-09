WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Evolva Holding SA:
* Announces reaching the second technical milestone under the multi-year research and development alliance with Takasago
* This achievement brings the project closer to the launch of the target ingredients and prompts a total milestone payment of $1 million to Evolva Source text - bit.ly/2m4LwyM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.