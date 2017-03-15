WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 15 Evolva Holding SA:
* Secures equity financing of up to 30 million Swiss francs ($29.7 million) and provides further preliminary financials for 2016
* Based on the unaudited 2016 numbers, Evolva’s net loss will be around 36 million Swiss francs, versus 31.8 million francs in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.