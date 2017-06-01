BRIEF-Durect completes enrollment in persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
June 1 EVOLVA:
* Evolva in contract negotiations with the US government for funding to advance nootkatone against Zika
* Evolva in contract negotiations with the US government for funding to advance nootkatone against Zika
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease