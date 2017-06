May 10 Evotec AG

* Q1 revenue rose 34 percent to 50.2 million eur

* Novo a/s new strategig investor in evotec

* Adjusted group EBITDA increased to eur 13.2 m (2016: eur 7.2 m);

* Says guidance 2017 confirmed

* Strong strategic liquidity position of eur 185.0 m