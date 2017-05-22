Trump says he is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
May 22 Evotec AG
* Evotec receives pre-clinical milestone as part of its endometriosis alliance with Bayer
* Payment of approx. Eur 5 m to Evotec for transition of a programme into pre-clinical development for treatment of endometriosis
* This milestone was achieved under successful strategic alliance between Evotec and Bayer entered in october 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders will decide this autumn where to move EU banking and medicines agencies that they are pulling out of London due to Brexit, using a voting system some liken to the Eurovision song contest.