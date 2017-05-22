May 22 Evotec AG

* Evotec receives pre-clinical milestone as part of its endometriosis alliance with Bayer

* Payment of approx. Eur 5 m to Evotec for transition of a programme into pre-clinical development for treatment of endometriosis

* This milestone was achieved under successful strategic alliance between Evotec and Bayer entered in october 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: