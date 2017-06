May 11 EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT (GROUP SHARE) EUR 3.6 MILLION ($3.9 MILLION), DOWN 26.9 PCT

* Q1 EBIT EUR 4.9 MILLION, DOWN 34.8 PCT

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 24.5 MILLION, DOWN 8.7 PCT

* SEES REVENUE TO BE IN EUR 115 MILLION TO EUR 130 MILLION RANGE IN 2017

* SEES ORDER BOOK OF EUR 35.5 MILLION ON MAY 10, 2017 (TO BE INVOICED IN 2017) +33.1 PCT VERSUS LAST UNEVEN YEAR, EXCLUDING BIG EVENT RENTALS

* ADDITIONAL EUR 18.5 MILLION ORDERS TO BE INVOICED IN 2018 AND BEYOND, INCLUDING EUR 8.2 MILLION OF BIG EVENTS RENTALS

* OPEX ARE EXPECTED TO GROW MODERATELY IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)