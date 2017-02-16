Feb 16 Evs Broadcast Equipment Sa:

* 4Q16 revenue of 27.0 million euros, -37.3 pct compared to a record 4Q15

* Q4 net profit group share 4.9 million euros versus 4.3 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Q4 EBIT 6.5 million euros versus 6.3 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Q4 revenue 27.0 million euros versus 27.7 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Outlook: Order book of 36.2 million euros on February 15, 2017 (to be invoiced in 2017), -15.4 pct vs last year, excl. big event rentals

* Additional 17.6 million euros orders to be invoiced in 2018 and beyond, including 8.2 million euros of big events rentals