March 15 Enviro Voraxial Technology Inc :

* Signs purchase agreement with Schlumberger

* Under agreement, co to sell intellectual property, substantially of Voraxial Separator patents, trademarks to Schlumberger

* Co will receive certain manufacturing rights to manufacture Voraxial Separator for Schlumberger for period of 3 years

* Agreement is expected to be completed within next 3 months