UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 15 Enviro Voraxial Technology Inc :
* Signs purchase agreement with Schlumberger
* Under agreement, co to sell intellectual property, substantially of Voraxial Separator patents, trademarks to Schlumberger
* Co will receive certain manufacturing rights to manufacture Voraxial Separator for Schlumberger for period of 3 years
* Agreement is expected to be completed within next 3 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.