* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 EWORK GROUP AB:
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 27.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 19.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 ORDER INTAKE SEK 3.48 BILLION VERSUS SEK 2.28 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 2.39 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.68 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement