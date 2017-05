African Markets - Factors to watch on May 26

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: Judgment of Niger opposition leader on incitement and sedition charges GLOBAL MARKETS Crude prices were on the defensive on Friday after an agreement by OPEC to extend existing supply curbs disappointed investors wagering on larger cuts, prompting a move away from riskier assets and depressing Asian stocks